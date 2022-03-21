$13,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
103,616KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8972641
- Stock #: 5596
- VIN: 5XYZHDAG5CG164569
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,616 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before September 7, 2022. Low km's. Like new. Fully loaded. All wheel drive. Leather. Sunroof. Heated seats and so much more. A pleasure to own and drive. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing, free Carproof History Report. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828 Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2