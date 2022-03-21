Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

103,616 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,616KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8972641
  • Stock #: 5596
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG5CG164569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,616 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before September 7, 2022. Low km's. Like new. Fully loaded. All wheel drive. Leather. Sunroof. Heated seats and so much more. A pleasure to own and drive. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing, free Carproof History Report. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828  Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2014 Kia Forte LX+
 102,891 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 72,361 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2011 Acura CSX 4dr S...
 87,082 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory