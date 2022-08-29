Menu
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe

149,913 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

149,913KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9141565
  • Stock #: 5621
  • VIN: 5XYZHDAG0CG162759

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 149,913 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner. Accident free. Low km's. Like new. Nicely equipped with many preferred options including all wheel drive, sunroof, leather, heated seats, rearview camera, factory navigation, alloy wheels, snow tires on the vehicle ready for winter and so much more. 3.5 litre V6.  Quiet and smooth ride. A pleasure to own and drive.

We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, free Carproof History Report and rustproof. No disappointments here.

Contact Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive.

1-866-635-2828

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty Available
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

