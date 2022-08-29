$10,995+ tax & licensing
2012 Hyundai Santa Fe
AWD 4dr V6 Auto Limited w/Navi
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9141565
- Stock #: 5621
- VIN: 5XYZHDAG0CG162759
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 149,913 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner. Accident free. Low km's. Like new. Nicely equipped with many preferred options including all wheel drive, sunroof, leather, heated seats, rearview camera, factory navigation, alloy wheels, snow tires on the vehicle ready for winter and so much more. 3.5 litre V6. Quiet and smooth ride. A pleasure to own and drive.
We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing, free Carproof History Report and rustproof. No disappointments here.
Contact Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to schedule a test drive.
1-866-635-2828
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
