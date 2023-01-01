$11,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-866-635-2828
2012 Hyundai Tucson
2012 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
132,997KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10043697
- Stock #: 5652
- VIN: KM8JT3AC1CU477700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,997 KM
Vehicle Description
LIKE NEW. LOW KM'S. NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES. WELL MAINTAINED. ECONOMICAL AND RELIABLE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE.
WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE AND DETAILING. NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE. CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.
519-823-8585
TEXT: 519-841-6200
www.linwoodauto.ca
contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2