Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Tucson

132,997 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

  1. 1686237611
  2. 1686237611
  3. 1686237611
  4. 1686237611
  5. 1686237611
  6. 1686237611
  7. 1686237611
  8. 1686237583
  9. 1686237583
  10. 1686237583
  11. 1686237583
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
132,997KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10043697
  • Stock #: 5652
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC1CU477700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,997 KM

Vehicle Description

LIKE NEW. LOW KM'S. NEW FRONT AND REAR BRAKES. WELL MAINTAINED. ECONOMICAL AND RELIABLE. A PLEASURE TO OWN AND DRIVE. 

WE INCLUDE A PROPER SAFETY, OIL CHANGE, FULL SERVICE AND DETAILING. NO DISAPPOINTMENTS HERE. CALL, EMAIL OR TEXT TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS.

519-823-8585

TEXT: 519-841-6200

www.linwoodauto.ca

contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 132,997 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2012 Volkswagen Golf...
 129,271 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2014 Dodge Journey F...
 96,191 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-866-635-XXXX

(click to show)

1-866-635-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory