Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Hyundai Tucson

90,448 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2012 Hyundai Tucson

2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR I4 AUTO L

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Hyundai Tucson

FWD 4DR I4 AUTO L

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

90,448KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9116632
  • Stock #: 5620
  • VIN: KM8JT3AB1CU432344

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour BLA
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 90,448 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner. Low km's. Excellent condition. This Tucson looks, rides and drives like new. Economical, reliable and affordable. Everything about this vehicle shows pride of ownership. A true pleasure to own and drive. Accident free. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. No disappointments here. Call, email or text today for more info or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2012 Hyundai Tucson ...
 90,448 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape 4WD...
 86,384 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 99,397 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory