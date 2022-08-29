$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2012 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4DR I4 AUTO L
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9116632
- Stock #: 5620
- VIN: KM8JT3AB1CU432344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour BLA
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 90,448 KM
Vehicle Description
One owner. Low km's. Excellent condition. This Tucson looks, rides and drives like new. Economical, reliable and affordable. Everything about this vehicle shows pride of ownership. A true pleasure to own and drive. Accident free. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. No disappointments here. Call, email or text today for more info or to schedule a test drive. Don't miss out. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.