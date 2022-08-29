Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

141,671 KM

Details

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,671KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9143092
  • Stock #: 5640
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC7CU509503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,671 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. One owner. Accident free. Low km's. 2.4 litre 4 cylinder. Economical, reliable and affordable. Well maintained. Heated seats. A pleasure to own and drive. Smooth, quiet ride. More pictures once it arrives.

We include safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. No disappointments here. Contact Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to arrange a test drive.

1-866-635-2828

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

