$12,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2012 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
- Listing ID: 9143092
- Stock #: 5640
- VIN: KM8JT3AC7CU509503
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,671 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. One owner. Accident free. Low km's. 2.4 litre 4 cylinder. Economical, reliable and affordable. Well maintained. Heated seats. A pleasure to own and drive. Smooth, quiet ride. More pictures once it arrives.
We include safety, oil change, detailing, Carproof History Report and free rustproof. No disappointments here. Contact Linwood Auto Sales for more info or to arrange a test drive.
1-866-635-2828
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
