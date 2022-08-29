Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

129,230 KM

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

FWD 4DR I4 AUTO L

FWD 4DR I4 AUTO L

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

129,230KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9318016
  • Stock #: 5645
  • VIN: KM8JT3AB0CU504568

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bronze
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,230 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. Low km's. One owner. Accident free. Economical, reliable and affordable. 2.0 lite 4 cylinder. Automatic. We include a proper safety, oil change (service), detailing, Carproof History Report and a free rustroof. 

Call, email or text Linwood Auto Sales for more information.

1-519-823-8585email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

Text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers

