2012 Hyundai Tucson
FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL
Location
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
132,096KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9419779
- Stock #: 5652
- VIN: KM8JT3AC1CU477700
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,096 KM
Vehicle Description
Low km's. Rustproofed since new. Economical, reliable and affordable. 2.4 litre 4 cylinder. Heated seats. This Tucson rides and drives like new. Accident free. We include safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Call or email today for more information or to schedule a test drive.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
