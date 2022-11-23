Menu
2012 Hyundai Tucson

132,096 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

FWD 4dr I4 Auto GL

Location

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

132,096KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9419779
  • Stock #: 5652
  • VIN: KM8JT3AC1CU477700

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 132,096 KM

Vehicle Description

Low km's. Rustproofed since new. Economical, reliable and affordable. 2.4 litre 4 cylinder. Heated seats. This Tucson rides and drives like new. Accident free. We include safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Don't miss out. Call or email today for more information or to schedule a test drive. 

contact@linwoodauto.ca

519-823-8585

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

