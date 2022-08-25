Menu
2012 Hyundai Veloster

186,092 KM

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

2012 Hyundai Veloster

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Base - No accidents, great service records

2012 Hyundai Veloster

Base - No accidents, great service records

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

$9,499

+ taxes & licensing

186,092KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9002320
  Stock #: 1403
  VIN: KMHTC6AD5CU078713

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 186,092 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Hyundai Veloster with no accidents and great service records.  Coming fully certified so you can just drive away and love the car!


Well equipped with - Bluetooth, Rear view camera, heated seats, power windows/locks/mirrors, push button start, touch screen interface, automatic transmission, cruise control and lots more.


Very fun to drive but still very fuel efficient - great car for college/university or also commuter car


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario **Price does not include mandated $10 OMVIC fee**

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-XXXX

519-767-9555

