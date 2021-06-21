Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

177,917 KM

Details Description Features

$26,495

+ tax & licensing
$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara/ Clean Carfax/ Heated Seats/ Certified

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Sahara/ Clean Carfax/ Heated Seats/ Certified

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,495

+ taxes & licensing

177,917KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7530148
  VIN: 1C4BJWEG9CL120610

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Passengers 5
  Mileage 177,917 KM

Vehicle Description

CARFAX CLEAN/ ACCIDENT FREE, Moto Metal Wheels, BF Goodrich Tires! This Jeep Wrangler is ready to adventure! Finished with black on black and a beautiful wheels and tire setup, this Jeep looks great on the road and on the trails! Options and Features Include; heated seats, power windows, hard-top roof, running boards, air condition, steering wheel controls, mp3 player, leather steering wheel, Sahara interior, premium sound system with subwoofer, heated mirrors, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rollover protection bars
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Conventional Spare Tire

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

