2012 Kia Sorento

108,000 KM

Details Description Features

$12,200

+ tax & licensing
$12,200

+ taxes & licensing

Rowel's Auto Sales

647-861-5543

Lx 3rd Row

Lx 3rd Row

Location

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6852524
  • VIN: 5XYKTDA26CG221110

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean Vehicle | Great Condition | 

7 Seater

Price + HST and Licensing, no extra fees

Financing available, we approve all credits.

Vehicle comes certified and fully detailed.

Plus:

 

FREE 3 Months Lubrico Warranty valued at $299, covers powertrain plus coverage for the most common breakdowns.

FREE Synthetic oil change.

FREE Rust proof undercoating.

 

WE ARE DOING VIRTUAL TOURS TO TAKE A LOOK AT THE VEHICLE.

FREE VEHICLE DELIVERY WITHIN 100KM

Make an appointment to see this vehicle and test drive it. Give us a call today and we will be happy to assist!

 

647-861-5543

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Rowel's Auto Sales

26 Beaumont Cr, Guelph, ON N1E 6A7

