Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Kia Soul

162,004 KM

Details Description Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murrays Garage

Contact Seller
2012 Kia Soul

2012 Kia Soul

2U

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Kia Soul

2U

Location

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

  1. Video Thumb
  2. 1676577321
  3. 1676577324
  4. 1676577340
  5. 1676577340
  6. 1676577340
  7. 1676577340
  8. 1676577324
  9. 1676577325
  10. 1676577204
  11. 1676577324
  12. 1676577203
  13. 1676577325
  14. 1676577324
  15. 1676577324
  16. 1676577323
  17. 1676577323
  18. 1676577325
  19. 1676577324
  20. 1676577324
  21. 1676577322
  22. 1676577322
  23. 1676577323
  24. 1676577341
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
162,004KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9626614
  • Stock #: 1528
  • VIN: KNDJT2A65C7383200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,004 KM

Vehicle Description

    Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

This 2012 Kia Soul comes with a  2.0 L 4 cylinder  engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control Tinted Windows, Heated Seats, Alloy Rims, Fog Lights, Roof Racks and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2 or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle free top dollar trade in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murrays Garage

2012 Kia Soul 2U
 162,004 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2017 Cadillac CTS 2....
 105,095 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Edge SE AWD
 151,526 KM
$18,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murrays Garage

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Murrays Garage

Murrays Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2
Quick Links
Directions Inventory