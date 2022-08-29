$12,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2012 Mazda CX-7
2012 Mazda CX-7
FWD 4dr GX
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,995
+ taxes & licensing
114,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9046270
- Stock #: 5615
- VIN: JM3ER2B58C0424506
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 114,702 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before September 22, 2022. Very Economical, reliable and affordable. Like new. Low km's. 2.5 litre 4 cylinder. Very well maintained. A pleasure to own and drive. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof Report. Call, email or text for more information. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2