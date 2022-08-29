Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda CX-7

114,702 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda CX-7

2012 Mazda CX-7

FWD 4dr GX

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda CX-7

FWD 4dr GX

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

114,702KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9046270
  • Stock #: 5615
  • VIN: JM3ER2B58C0424506

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 114,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before September 22, 2022. Very Economical, reliable and affordable. Like new. Low km's. 2.5 litre 4 cylinder. Very well maintained. A pleasure to own and drive. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof Report. Call, email or text for more information. 1-866-635-2828 email: contact@linwoodauto.ca text: 519-841-6200

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2012 Mazda CX-7 FWD ...
 114,702 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Tucson ...
 72,400 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Santa F...
 123,506 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory