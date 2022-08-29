2012 Mazda CX-7

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 4 , 7 0 2 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 9046270

9046270 Stock #: 5615

5615 VIN: JM3ER2B58C0424506

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 114,702 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Winter Tires Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Bluetooth

