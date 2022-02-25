$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Troy's Toys
519-821-9020
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
2012 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY
Location
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7
519-821-9020
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
162,933KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8349453
- Stock #: C7827
- VIN: JM1BL1V78C1527827
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,933 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Troy's Toys
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7