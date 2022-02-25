Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

162,933 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA3

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1647638070
  2. 1647638073
  3. 1647638078
  4. 1647638078
  5. 1647638081
  6. 1647638080
  7. 1647638080
  8. 1647638081
  9. 1647638082
  10. 1647638081
  11. 1647638081
  12. 1647638081
  13. 1647638081
  14. 1647638081
  15. 1647638081
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

162,933KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8349453
  • Stock #: C7827
  • VIN: JM1BL1V78C1527827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,933 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS...
 162,933 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory