Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

209,696 KM

Details Description

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2012 Mazda MAZDA5

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring No accidents, Certified!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Mazda MAZDA5

Touring No accidents, Certified!

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9038485
  2. 9038485
  3. 9038485
  4. 9038485
  5. 9038485
  6. 9038485
  7. 9038485
  8. 9038485
  9. 9038485
  10. 9038485
  11. 9038485
  12. 9038485
  13. 9038485
  14. 9038485
  15. 9038485
  16. 9038485
  17. 9038485
  18. 9038485
  19. 9038485
  20. 9038485
  21. 9038485
  22. 9038485
  23. 9038485
  24. 9038485
  25. 9038485
  26. 9038485
  27. 9038485
  28. 9038485
  29. 9038485
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

209,696KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9038485
  • Stock #: 1445A
  • VIN: JM1CW2CL8C0118119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 209,696 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 Mazda5 - the 'mini' minivan!  No accidents and coming fully certified.


With 6 passenger seating, power windows/locks/mirrors, A/C, steering wheel audio controls, Automatic climate control, rear climate vents and more!


Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Be sure to ask about our 10 year Rust Protection Warranty offer!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario **Price does not include mandated $10 OMVIC fee**

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2013 Ford Explorer X...
 172,368 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 171,215 KM
$9,997 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Equin...
 120,157 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory