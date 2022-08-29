2012 Mazda MAZDA5

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 2 0 9 , 6 9 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9038485

9038485 Stock #: 1445A

1445A VIN: JM1CW2CL8C0118119

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Manual / Standard

Mileage 209,696 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.