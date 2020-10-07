Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 McLaren MP4-12C

27,052 KM

Details Description Features

$139,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
2012 McLaren MP4-12C

2012 McLaren MP4-12C

Watch This Vehicle

2012 McLaren MP4-12C

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$139,995

+ taxes & licensing

27,052KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6090501
  • VIN: SBM11AAA2CW000699

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 27,052 KM

Vehicle Description

Royal City Fine Cars is proud to offer this stunning Mclaren MP4-12C Coupe! This no accident, MP4 is in excellent condition. The MP4-12c is the revival of the legendary Mclaren brand, built on a "Carbon Tub" chasis, equipped with a 3.8L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing just under 600hp! The MP4-12C has the ability to do 0-60mph in just 3 seconds and a 1/4 mile time of under 11 seconds thanks to its 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. Official Options Listed Below:

SP - Special Paint,

LFW - Lightweight Forged Wheels,

SWF - Stealth Wheel Finish,

FL - Full Leather Interior,

CSD - Contrast Stitching on Dashboard,

CFU - Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade,

- Meridian Surround Sound System.

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars

2011 Ford F-350 King...
 327,585 KM
$22,995 + tax & lic
2014 Hyundai Tucson ...
 151,649 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan GT-R PRE...
 110,823 KM
$74,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Call Dealer

519-823-XXXX

(click to show)

519-823-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory