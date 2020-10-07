2012 McLaren MP4-12C

+ taxes & licensing
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Royal City Fine Cars is proud to offer this stunning Mclaren MP4-12C Coupe! This no accident, MP4 is in excellent condition. The MP4-12c is the revival of the legendary Mclaren brand, built on a "Carbon Tub" chasis, equipped with a 3.8L Twin-Turbocharged V8 engine producing just under 600hp! The MP4-12C has the ability to do 0-60mph in just 3 seconds and a 1/4 mile time of under 11 seconds thanks to its 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission. Official Options Listed Below:
SP - Special Paint,
LFW - Lightweight Forged Wheels,
SWF - Stealth Wheel Finish,
FL - Full Leather Interior,
CSD - Contrast Stitching on Dashboard,
CFU - Carbon Fiber Interior Upgrade,
- Meridian Surround Sound System.
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
