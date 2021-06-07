2012 MINI Cooper Countryman

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing 1 4 8 , 2 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Get Financing

Listing ID: 7236110

7236110 Stock #: C6034

C6034 VIN: WMWZB3C56CWM06034

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Wagon

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 148,296 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Trip Computer MP3 Player Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Rear Bucket Seats Exterior Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features HD Radio

