2012 Nissan Frontier

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 </strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;> <u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>2012 NISSAN FRONTIER SL </u></strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Crew Cab, <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>4x4,</u></strong> Long Box, With every important option!</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>4.0L V6</u></strong><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>,</u> Only 134,000 very well maintained <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>kms!</strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS</u></strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report.</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Black on Charcoal cloth bucket seats.</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Loaded including, Hill Descent control, Steering Wheel Audio controls,</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Privacy Glass, Cruise, Aux for your tunes.</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Rolling Hard Tonneau Cover, Spray Liner</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>New Aggressive Tires, Factory gun metal Alloy wheels.</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>SALE PRICED $16,888, + HST</u></strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><u style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</u></strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL & CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><em style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px 1px 0px 0px; vertical-align: baseline;><em><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></em> </p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; font: inherit; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline; text-align: center;><strong style=background-image: initial; background-position: initial; background-size: initial; background-repeat: initial; background-attachment: initial; background-origin: initial; background-clip: initial; border: 0px; box-sizing: border-box; margin: 0px; outline: 0px; padding: 0px; vertical-align: baseline;>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2012 Nissan Frontier

134,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Frontier

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Frontier

SL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1723553737
  2. 1723553672
  3. 1723553737
  4. 1723553737
  5. 1723553737
  6. 1723553737
  7. 1723553737
  8. 1723553737
  9. 1723553737
  10. 1723553737
  11. 1723553737
  12. 1723553737
  13. 1723553737
  14. 1723553737
  15. 1723553672
  16. 1723553737
  17. 1723553737
  18. 1723553737
  19. 1723553737
  20. 1723553737
  21. 1723553737
  22. 1723553670
  23. 1723553737
  24. 1723553737
  25. 1723553737
  26. 1723553737
  27. 1723553737
  28. 1723553668
  29. 1723553737
  30. 1723553737
  31. 1723553737
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
134,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1N6AD0FVXCC470385

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Super Clean 2012 NISSAN FRONTIER SL 

Crew Cab, 4x4, Long Box, With every important option!

4.0L V6, Only 134,000 very well maintained kms!

 

1 OWNER / NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

Clean Carfax Vehicle History Report.

 

Black on Charcoal cloth bucket seats.

Loaded including, Hill Descent control, Steering Wheel Audio controls,

Privacy Glass, Cruise, Aux for your tunes.

Rolling Hard Tonneau Cover, Spray Liner

New Aggressive Tires, Factory gun metal Alloy wheels.

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $16,888, + HST

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

 

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL & CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2009 Nissan Titan for sale in Guelph, ON
2009 Nissan Titan 171,000 KM $13,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XL LONG BOX for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XL LONG BOX 188,000 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE Z71 257,000 KM $4,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Frontier