<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Super Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2012 NISSAN PATHFINDER LE</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>7 Passenger, </strong><strong> 4WD,</strong></span> With every important option!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>4.0L V6</strong>, Only <strong>176,000</strong> dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>High Gloss Black on Charcoal Cloth Power Seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>BOSE Audio</strong> System, Colour <strong>Rear Camera,</strong> <strong>Sky View </strong>Roof</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Tow Package</strong> with trailer brake control</p><p style=text-align: center;>Aluminum Wheels on <span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>New Michelin Tires!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $11,888+<span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4autosales.ca><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

175,000 KM

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

175,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR1NB0CC637253

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Super Clean 2012 NISSAN PATHFINDER LE

7 Passenger,  4WD, With every important option!

4.0L V6, Only 176,000 dealer maintained kms!

High Gloss Black on Charcoal Cloth Power Seats.

BOSE Audio System, Colour Rear Camera, Sky View Roof

 Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise

Tow Package with trailer brake control

Aluminum Wheels on New Michelin Tires!

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $11,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Conventional Spare Tire

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2012 Nissan Pathfinder