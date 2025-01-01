2012 Nissan Pathfinder

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Call or Text</strong></span><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> Mike </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-502-8169</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> or</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Miguel</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> </strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>519-830-0895</strong><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;> to book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Probably the cleanest<strong> </strong><strong><u>2012 NISSAN PATHFINDERS available in the country!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Top of the line SILVER edtn, Truck has every available option!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><u>Only </u><strong><u>125,000</u></strong><u> </u>very well maintained <strong>kms! </strong>Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>7 Passenger</strong>, Leather Heated Seats, BOSE audio, Heated steering wheel, <strong>Sunroof, DVD player, Navigation, Rear Camera</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Come and see her for yourself, </strong><strong><u>comes certified and ready to go!</u></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>SUMMER SALE PRICED $14,888+</u></strong><span style=font-size: 10pt;><strong><u>HST.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><u>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!,</u></strong><strong> INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong><u>Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</u></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca target=_blank rel=noopener noreferrer>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

125,000 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

Watch This Vehicle
12517798

2012 Nissan Pathfinder

LE

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1747092111
  2. 1747092111
  3. 1747092111
  4. 1747092112
  5. 1747092112
  6. 1747092113
  7. 1747092111
  8. 1747092111
  9. 1747092111
  10. 1747092111
  11. 1747092111
  12. 1747092111
  13. 1747092111
  14. 1747092111
  15. 1747092112
  16. 1747092112
  17. 1747092112
  18. 1747092112
  19. 1747092112
  20. 1747092112
  21. 1747092112
  22. 1747092112
  23. 1747092112
  24. 1747092112
  25. 1747092112
  26. 1747092112
  27. 1747092112
  28. 1747092112
  29. 1747092113
  30. 1747092113
  31. 1747092113
  32. 1747092113
  33. 1747092113
  34. 1747092113
  35. 1747092113
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
125,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1AR1NB8CC616764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text Mike 519-502-8169 or Miguel 519-830-0895 to book your test drive.

Probably the cleanest 2012 NISSAN PATHFINDER'S available in the country!

Top of the line SILVER edtn, Truck has every available option!

Only 125,000 very well maintained kms! Truck is immaculate inside and out and underneath.

7 Passenger, Leather Heated Seats, BOSE audio, Heated steering wheel, Sunroof, DVD player, Navigation, Rear Camera

1 OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS OR CLAIMS

Come and see her for yourself, come's certified and ready to go!

SUMMER SALE PRICED $14,888+HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!, INCLUDES SAFETY

EXTENDED WARRANTY AND FINANCING AVAILABLE.

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text Mike 519-830-0895 or Miguel 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2016 Ford F-150 XTR CREW 4X4 for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XTR CREW 4X4 200,000 KM $21,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 GMC Sierra SLT Z71 4X4 CREW for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 GMC Sierra SLT Z71 4X4 CREW 219,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Ranger SPORT for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 Ford Ranger SPORT 250,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2012 Nissan Pathfinder