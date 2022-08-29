2012 Nissan Sentra

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9087631

9087631 Stock #: 5354

5354 VIN: 3N1AB6AP0CL745354

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 104,514 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Temporary spare tire Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers

