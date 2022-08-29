$CALL+ tax & licensing
2012 Nissan Sentra
2.0 S
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
104,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9087631
- Stock #: 5354
- VIN: 3N1AB6AP0CL745354
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,514 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Troy's Toys
53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7