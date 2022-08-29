Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Sentra

104,514 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Sentra

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Sentra

2.0 S

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1663952759
  2. 1663952760
  3. 1663952760
  4. 1663952768
  5. 1663952768
  6. 1663952768
  7. 1663952769
  8. 1663952767
  9. 1663952768
  10. 1663952769
  11. 1663952770
  12. 1663952767
  13. 1663952767
  14. 1663952766
  15. 1663952767
  16. 1663952767
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

104,514KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9087631
  • Stock #: 5354
  • VIN: 3N1AB6AP0CL745354

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,514 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2011 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 163,473 KM
$2,800 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic SI
 110,659 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2012 Ford Focus SE
 75,611 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory