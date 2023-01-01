Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Versa

121,559 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Versa

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Versa

SL

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1689372727
  2. 1689373446
  3. 1689373446
  4. 1689373448
  5. 1689373448
  6. 1689373448
  7. 1689373448
  8. 1689373447
  9. 1689373447
  10. 1689373446
  11. 1689373446
  12. 1689373447
  13. 1689373447
  14. 1689373447
  15. 1689373447
  16. 1689373447
  17. 1689373447
  18. 1689373447
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,559KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10181394
  • Stock #: C0780
  • VIN: 3N1BC1CP2CL370780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C0780
  • Mileage 121,559 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom -  Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Brake Assist
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2014 RAM 1500 SPORT
 147,263 KM
$27,995 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Impal...
 149,956 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Focus SE
 149,799 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory