2012 Nissan Versa

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 2 1 , 5 1 6 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 7440818

7440818 Stock #: 1112

1112 VIN: 3N1CN7AP6CL872292

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 121,516 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Interior Cruise Control Engine Immobilizer Convenience Keyless Entry Remote Trunk Release Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player Bluetooth Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Rear Bench Seat Warranty Warranty Available Exterior Temporary spare tire

