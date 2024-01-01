$19,000+ tax & licensing
2012 RAM 2500
SLT Crew Cab LWB 2WD Certified!8FootBox!WeApproveAllCredit!
2012 RAM 2500
SLT Crew Cab LWB 2WD Certified!8FootBox!WeApproveAllCredit!
Location
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
519-767-0007
$19,000
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,000KM
VIN 3C6TD4JT6CG210143
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24N2379
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Accident FREE!!! RWD Vehicle Equipped with 8 Foot Box, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Options and MORE!!!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/
Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Seating
6 PASSENGER
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
AutoMarket
700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
2012 RAM 2500