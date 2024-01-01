Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Accident FREE!!! RWD Vehicle Equipped with 8 Foot Box, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Options and MORE!!!!! </div><br /><div>BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!</div><br /><div>ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!</div><br /><div>We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.</div><br /><div>Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.</div><br /><div>We offer:</div><br /><div>- No-hassle vehicle sales process;</div><br /><div>- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives. </div><br /><div>- State of the art full service facility;</div><br /><div>- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.</div><br /><div>Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!</div><br /><div><span>If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at </span><a href=https://rb.gy/qmzzvr>700 York Road, Guelph ON!</a></div><br /><div>Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!</div><br /><div><span>Sales: </span><a href=https://www.automarketguelph.ca/>https://www.automarketguelph.ca/</a></div><br /><div> </div><br /><div><span>Service: </span><a href=https://www.automarketservice.ca/>https://www.automarketservice.ca/</a></div>

2012 RAM 2500

148,000 KM

Details Description Features

$19,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 2WD Certified!8FootBox!WeApproveAllCredit!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 RAM 2500

SLT Crew Cab LWB 2WD Certified!8FootBox!WeApproveAllCredit!

Location

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 11365796
  2. 11365796
Contact Seller

$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
148,000KM
VIN 3C6TD4JT6CG210143

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24N2379
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident FREE!!! RWD Vehicle Equipped with 8 Foot Box, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Air Conditioning, Power Options and MORE!!!!!
BAD CREDIT, BANKRUPTCIES, CONSUMER PROPOSALS? - NO PROBLEM!!
ASK US ABOUT OUR 12 MONTH CREDIT REBUILDING PROGRAM!!!
We at AutoMarket are committed to provide a business experience that reflects the expectations of our ever-growing clientele.
Our dealership is a unique and diverse outlet that includes a broad vehicle inventory.
We offer:
- No-hassle vehicle sales process;
- Updated sanitization protocols for all test drives.
- State of the art full service facility;
- Renowned ever-growing wheel and tire supply station.
Every vehicle Sold at AutoMarket comes with Safety and Full Service including Oil Change!
If you are looking for a comfortable environment to satisfy ALL of your automotive needs please Call 519 767 0007 or visit us at 700 York Road, Guelph ON!
Become a member of the AutoMarket Family Today!
Sales: https://www.automarketguelph.ca/

Service: https://www.automarketservice.ca/

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

6 PASSENGER

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AutoMarket

Used 2012 Land Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium Certified!NavigationLeather!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2012 Land Rover Evoque Dynamic Premium Certified!NavigationLeather!WeApproveAllCredit! 151,000 KM $13,800 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA6 G T Certified!ManualTransmission!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA6 G T Certified!ManualTransmission!WeApproveAllCredit! 187,000 KM $11,800 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Kia Rio5 LX Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit! for sale in Guelph, ON
2009 Kia Rio5 LX Certified!KeylessEntry!WeApproveAllCredit! 205,042 KM $5,000 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email AutoMarket

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoMarket

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-0007

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,000

+ taxes & licensing

AutoMarket

519-767-0007

Contact Seller
2012 RAM 2500