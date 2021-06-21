Menu
2012 RAM 2500

80,976 KM

Details

$29,995

+ tax & licensing
$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2012 RAM 2500

2012 RAM 2500

SLT // HEMI // LONG BOX // LOW KM // RARE!

2012 RAM 2500

SLT // HEMI // LONG BOX // LOW KM // RARE!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,995

+ taxes & licensing

80,976KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7422488
  VIN: 3c6ld5bt5cg228816

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 80,976 KM

Vehicle Description

2500 HEMI! CLEAN CARFAX! 8FT BOX! LOW KM'S! We present you this perfectly kept RAM 2500 SLT with the 5.7L Hemi V8 and 8 foot box with a fully lockable A.R.E. Truck cap. This RAM 2500 SLT is the perfect work truck, with 4WD, 400 lb-feet of torque and 383 horsepower along with the 8 foot box this RAM can take on anything! 

Options include: cruise control, voice command, bluetooth calling, AUX, SAT capability, 4WD, A.R.E. truck cap, and much more!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Sliding Rear Window
Tire Pressure Monitor
Cloth Seats

