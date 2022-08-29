$159,888+ tax & licensing
2012 Rolls Royce Ghost
Custom Wheels // Custom Star-Lights // Pano Roof!
- Listing ID: 9034654
- Stock #: 4185
- VIN: SCA664S59CUX50798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 4
- Mileage 90,971 KM
Vehicle Description
We present you this gorgeous and elegant 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost with about 90,000km's! The Rolls Royce Ghost is a perfect combination of beauty, style and power; with 563 horsepower in the 6.6L turbocharged V12 engine. The Ghost comes with a variety of options like, panoramic roof, navigation, power doors, heated and ventilated seats, premium wood trim and so much more! Come by and become an owner of one of the most exclusive vehicles in Canada!
Vehicle Features
