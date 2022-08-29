2012 Rolls Royce Ghost

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$159,888 + taxes & licensing 9 0 , 9 7 1 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9034654

9034654 Stock #: 4185

4185 VIN: SCA664S59CUX50798

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Brown

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 12-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 90,971 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Push Button Start Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Rearview Camera Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls GPS Navigation Lumbar Support Anti-Theft System Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Trunk Power Seats Media / Nav / Comm DVD / Entertainment Premium Sound System CD Player Bluetooth Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Cooled Seats Air Conditioned Seats Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Additional Features Wheel Covers Turbocharged Telematics Power Folding Mirrors Knee Air Bag Heated Rear Seat(s) Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.