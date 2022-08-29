Menu
2012 Rolls Royce Ghost

90,971 KM

Details Description Features

$159,888

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Custom Wheels // Custom Star-Lights // Pano Roof!

Location

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 9034654
  • Stock #: 4185
  • VIN: SCA664S59CUX50798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 90,971 KM

Vehicle Description

We present you this gorgeous and elegant 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost with about 90,000km's! The Rolls Royce Ghost is a perfect combination of beauty, style and power; with 563 horsepower in the 6.6L turbocharged V12 engine. The Ghost comes with a variety of options like, panoramic roof, navigation, power doors, heated and ventilated seats, premium wood trim and so much more! Come by and become an owner of one of the most exclusive vehicles in Canada! 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

