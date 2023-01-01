Menu
2012 Rolls Royce Ghost

93,624 KM

Details Description Features

$169,995

+ tax & licensing
Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

Contact Seller
CUSTOM WHEELS! CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

93,624KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9818224
  • Stock #: 4185
  • VIN: SCA664S59CUX50798

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,624 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost, a true embodiment of luxury and sophistication. With its sleek and timeless design, this car is a masterpiece of engineering and craftsmanship.

 

This particular Ghost boasts a clean Carfax, ensuring that it has been meticulously cared for and maintained to the highest standards. From the moment you slide behind the wheel, you'll feel the power and precision of the V12 engine, delivering a smooth and effortless driving experience.

 

Every detail of this car has been crafted with the utmost attention to detail, from the hand-stitched leather seats to the finely finished wood paneling. And with a host of advanced features such as adaptive headlights, panoramic roof, reverse camera, a premium sound system, and a heads-up display, you'll feel like royalty every time you hit the road.

 

Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost with a clean Carfax. Contact us today to own a piece of luxurious history!

 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

 

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

 

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

 

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

 

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

 

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

