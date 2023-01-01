$169,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2012 Rolls Royce Ghost
CUSTOM WHEELS! CERTIFIED! CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$169,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9818224
- Stock #: 4185
- VIN: SCA664S59CUX50798
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Tan Leather
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 93,624 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost, a true embodiment of luxury and sophistication. With its sleek and timeless design, this car is a masterpiece of engineering and craftsmanship.
This particular Ghost boasts a clean Carfax, ensuring that it has been meticulously cared for and maintained to the highest standards. From the moment you slide behind the wheel, you'll feel the power and precision of the V12 engine, delivering a smooth and effortless driving experience.
Every detail of this car has been crafted with the utmost attention to detail, from the hand-stitched leather seats to the finely finished wood paneling. And with a host of advanced features such as adaptive headlights, panoramic roof, reverse camera, a premium sound system, and a heads-up display, you'll feel like royalty every time you hit the road.
Don't miss your chance to own this exquisite 2012 Rolls Royce Ghost with a clean Carfax. Contact us today to own a piece of luxurious history!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Seating
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.