2012 Toyota Tacoma

5709 VIN: 5TFMU4FN1CX008538

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 198,777 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Trailer Hitch Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Child Seat Anchors Brake Assist Stability Control Rear Head Air Bag Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Alloy Wheels Tow Hooks Sliding Rear Window Privacy Glass Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Warranty Warranty Available Seating Pass-Through Rear Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Convenience Power Outlet Additional Features Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

