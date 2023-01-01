Menu
2012 Toyota Tacoma

198,777 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-866-635-2828

2012 Toyota Tacoma

2012 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

2012 Toyota Tacoma

4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-866-635-2828

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995

+ taxes & licensing

198,777KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10275741
  • Stock #: 5709
  • VIN: 5TFMU4FN1CX008538

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 198,777 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new. 3.5 litre V6, automatic. 4x4. Tow package. Rear sliding window. Reverse camera. Matching cap. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Running boards. Power convenience group.  Remote start. two sets of keys. Bluetooth and so much more. No disappointments here. Underoiled / rustproofed since new. All recalls completed. A true pleasure to own and drive. 

We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Toyota quality and engineering. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this excellent condition. 

Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more details. 

Phone: 519-823-8585

text: 519-841-6200

email: contact@linwoodauto.ca

website: www.linwoodauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Sliding Rear Window
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

