$22,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-866-635-2828
2012 Toyota Tacoma
4WD DOUBLE CAB V6 AUTO
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-866-635-2828
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$22,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10275741
- Stock #: 5709
- VIN: 5TFMU4FN1CX008538
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 198,777 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new. 3.5 litre V6, automatic. 4x4. Tow package. Rear sliding window. Reverse camera. Matching cap. Tow package. Trailer hitch. Running boards. Power convenience group. Remote start. two sets of keys. Bluetooth and so much more. No disappointments here. Underoiled / rustproofed since new. All recalls completed. A true pleasure to own and drive.
We include a proper safety, oil change, full service, detailing and Carproof History Report. Toyota quality and engineering. Don't miss out. Hard to find in this excellent condition.
Call, text or email Linwood Auto Sales for more details.
Phone: 519-823-8585
text: 519-841-6200
email: contact@linwoodauto.ca
website: www.linwoodauto.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.