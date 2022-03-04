$11,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-823-2277
2012 Volkswagen Passat
2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE // CLEAN CARFAX!
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8531030
- VIN: 1VWBN7A30CC079004
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,092 KM
Vehicle Description
CLEAN CARFAX! COMFORTLINE ! TDI! WEATHER-TECH MATS!! We present you this classy 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI with about 170,000 km's, a cleancarfax and a recently replaced timing belt! The Volkswagen Passat is an excellent driver for commuters, as it is a turbo diesel engine that averages about 34mpg or 6.1 L/100km! This Passat is a comfortline trim level, which means it comes with many options like sunroof, heated seats, AUX, bluetooth calling, steering wheel controls, power driver-seat and more!
Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!
With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!
COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!
The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!
Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!
We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!
CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!
We want your TRADE-INS!
We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Royal City Fine Cars
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.