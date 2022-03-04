Menu
2012 Volkswagen Passat

170,092 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Royal City Fine Cars

519-823-2277

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE // CLEAN CARFAX!

2012 Volkswagen Passat

2.0 TDI DSG COMFORTLINE // CLEAN CARFAX!

Location

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

170,092KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8531030
  • VIN: 1VWBN7A30CC079004

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,092 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! COMFORTLINE ! TDI! WEATHER-TECH MATS!! We present you this classy 2012 Volkswagen Passat TDI with about 170,000 km's, a cleancarfax and a recently replaced timing belt! The Volkswagen Passat is an excellent driver for commuters, as it is a turbo diesel engine that averages about 34mpg or 6.1 L/100km! This Passat is a comfortline trim level, which means it comes with many options like sunroof, heated seats, AUX, bluetooth calling, steering wheel controls, power driver-seat and more! 

Royal City Fine Cars is your friendly, local car dealership and service shop!

 

 

With over 30 years of experience in the Canadian Automotive industry, Royal City Fine Cars is the home to the most Rare and Unique inventory in the Guelph, and Tri-City Area!

 

 

COMPLIMENTARY 3 Month/3000km Warranty with each certified vehicle sold to give you peace of mind on your investment!

 

 

The option to choose from a variety of EXTENDED WARRANTIES specific to your vehicle!

 

 

Extremely thorough in house Safety CERTIFICATIONS, done by our experienced service department!

 

 

We specialize in FINANCING options, with the ability to get you pre-approved on your dream vehicle!

 

 

 CARFAX History Report available for every vehicle in our inventory!

 

 

We want your TRADE-INS!

 

 

We can FIND you your dream vehicle, even if we don't have it in our inventory!

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
CD Player
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

