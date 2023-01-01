Menu
AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, A/C, and MORE!!!

2013 Audi Q7

145,000 KM

2013 Audi Q7

3.0 Premium quattro Certified! Fully Loaded S-Line! WeApproveAllCredit!

2013 Audi Q7

3.0 Premium quattro Certified! Fully Loaded S-Line! WeApproveAllCredit!

AutoMarket

700 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 6A5

519-767-0007

  1. 10701243
  2. 10701243
Logo_NoBadges

$16,800

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
VIN WA1WGCFE3DD005454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23N2251
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD Vehicle Equipped with Navigation, Leather Interior, Heated/Ventilated Seats, Sunroof/Moonroof, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera with Parking Sensors, A/C, and MORE!!!
Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Rain Sensing Wipers

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
7 PASSENGER

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Trim

Wood Trim Interior

Additional Features

AWD
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
2 keys
Front Sensors
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
3rd / Third Row Seats
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Cooled / Ventilated Seats
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Audi Q7