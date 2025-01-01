Menu
<p><strong>FOR SALE: 2013 BMW 650xi Gran Coupe Luxury & Performance Combined!</strong></p><p>Experience the perfect blend of elegance and power with this stunning 2013 BMW 650xi Gran Coupe. With <strong>212,000 km</strong> on the odometer, this beauty is ready for many more adventures.</p><ul><li><strong>Engine:</strong> Turbocharged 4.4L V8 delivering exhilarating performance</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive (xDrive):</strong> Superior handling in all conditions</li><li><strong>Interior:</strong> Premium leather seating, heated front and rear seats</li><li><strong>Features:</strong> Navigation, premium sound system, heads-up display, and a sunroof</li></ul><p>This Gran Coupe offers timeless BMW styling, luxury, and reliability. Whether cruising the highway or navigating city streets, youll love every moment behind the wheel.</p><p><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1737753128553_5056581703554412 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><br></p>

2013 BMW 6 Series

212,039 KM

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 6 Series

4DR SDN 650I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE

2013 BMW 6 Series

4DR SDN 650I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9

519-823-2277

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
212,039KM
VIN WBA6B4C5XDDG67711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 212,039 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Tool Kit
Hill Descent Control
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electronically-controlled engine cooling
4-wheel ventilated disc brakes
Double-pivot strut-type front suspension
Dynamic Damper Control
Automatic start/stop function
Twin chrome trapezoid tail pipes
Brake energy regeneration to convert kinetic energy into usable electrical pwr

Safety

Brake Assist
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Emergency Trunk Release
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Electronic brake force distribution (EBD)
Side-impact protection door reinforcements
Front & rear crumple zones
Front side-impact airbags
Battery safety terminal (BST)
Dual front airbags w/passenger occupant detector
Front & rear advanced head protection system (AHPS) curtain airbags
Pwr safety belt pre-tensioners

Interior

rear window defogger
Alarm System
Universal Garage Door Opener
Sun Visors w/Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
front & rear reading lights
Illuminated door sills
Check control vehicle monitoring system
BMW TeleServices
Condition based service display
Front & rear velour floor mats
On-board computer -inc: fuel consumption & range
Remote Services

Exterior

Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
Pwr glass sunroof
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Front ornamental grille w/chrome-plated kidney bars
Adaptive LED brakelights w/brake force display

Media / Nav / Comm

Pre-wiring for Satellite radio

Additional Features

Park Distance Control
lights on
memory
door unlock
HDD NAVIGATION SYSTEM
Dynamic traction control (DTC)
Chrome-plated exterior side window trim
LED turn signal indicators w/white indicator lenses
Sun protecting glass
Vehicle speed sensitive rain-sensing windshield wipers w/heated washer jets
Height-adjustable front centre armrest
Follow-me-home function
Storage Compartments
Crash sensor -inc: fuel cutoff
dynamic brake control (DBC)
Corner Brake Control (CBC)
Concierge Services
comfort open/close
xDrive ALL WHEEL DRIVE
4-link integral rear suspension
Servotronic vehicle-speed-sensitive pwr rack & pinion steering
Gracenote media database
8-speed Steptronic sport automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr parking brake w/auto hold function
Real time traffic information
Convenience telephony w/extended smartphone connectivity
Intelligent emergency calling
Bluetooth wireless technology -inc: mobile office
4 + 1 seating -inc: 60/40 foldable rear backrest
Driving experience w/ECO PRO
Safety belts w/belt force limiters & front pyrotechnical tensioning system -inc: acoustic safety belt warning
brake fade compensation
Pwr windows -inc: anti-trap
Dynamic stability control (DSC) w/extended functionality -inc: automatic stability control + traction (ASC+T)
brake pre-drying
Bi-xenon adaptive automatic headlights -inc: high-pressure washer system
corona rings
Front & rear centre consoles -inc: cupholders
Pwr tilt/telescopic steering column w/auto tilt up
IDrive -inc: floating 10.3 chrome-rimmed LCD display
(8) programmable memory keys
voice control for telephone/navigation/audio functions
Ambient lighting -inc: lighting in front & rear door pockets
rear of front seat backrests
rear of centre console
soft interior lighting integrated into roof liner
4.4L DOHC 32-valve TwinPower Turbo V8 engine -inc: high precision injection
aluminum crankcase

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Royal City Fine Cars

Royal City Fine Cars

10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
