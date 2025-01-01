$13,495+ tax & licensing
2013 BMW 6 Series
4DR SDN 650I XDRIVE AWD GRAN COUPE
Location
Royal City Fine Cars
10 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A9
519-823-2277
$13,495
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 212,039 KM
Vehicle Description
FOR SALE: 2013 BMW 650xi Gran Coupe Luxury & Performance Combined!
Experience the perfect blend of elegance and power with this stunning 2013 BMW 650xi Gran Coupe. With 212,000 km on the odometer, this beauty is ready for many more adventures.
- Engine: Turbocharged 4.4L V8 delivering exhilarating performance
- All-Wheel Drive (xDrive): Superior handling in all conditions
- Interior: Premium leather seating, heated front and rear seats
- Features: Navigation, premium sound system, heads-up display, and a sunroof
This Gran Coupe offers timeless BMW styling, luxury, and reliability. Whether cruising the highway or navigating city streets, you'll love every moment behind the wheel.
