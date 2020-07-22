Menu
2013 CARGO MATE Trailer

0 KM

Details Description

$5,595

+ tax & licensing
$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

2013 CARGO MATE Trailer

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  Listing ID: 5395631
  Stock #: T6602
  VIN: 5NHUBL625DN076602

$5,595

+ taxes & licensing

Used
Good Condition
Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Body Style Enclosed Cargo
  Stock # T6602
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Text or Call 519-400-6666 for quick response!

Canadian Built Trailers - Cargo Trailers

Custom build your trailer at Troys Toys today!

Visit our website www.troystoys.net for full inventory.

OVER 100 TRAILERS IN STOCK!!

*Prices do not include sales tax or registration*

 

2013 Crago Mate Trailer

7x16 

Steel

Tandem

6'6" High

Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd. South, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

