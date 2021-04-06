Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Chevrolet Impala

137,110 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Impala

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Impala

LT

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

  1. 1617825414
  2. 1617825416
  3. 1617825415
  4. 1617825437
  5. 1617825415
  6. 1617825416
  7. 1617825416
  8. 1617825437
  9. 1617825415
  10. 1617825414
  11. 1617825415
  12. 1617825437
  13. 1617825416
  14. 1617825413
  15. 1617825416
  16. 1617825437
  17. 1617825415
  18. 1617825415
  19. 1617825437
  20. 1617825410
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

137,110KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6832547
  • Stock #: 1016
  • VIN: 2G1WB5E36D1257445

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 137,110 KM

Vehicle Description

***CLEAN CARFAX***

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Warranty Available
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Murray's Garage

2012 Chevrolet Orlan...
 148,062 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 165,238 KM
$8,795 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 I ...
 153,193 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

Call Dealer

519-265-XXXX

(click to show)

519-265-4418

Alternate Numbers
Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory