Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Chrysler 200 Limited for sale in Guelph, ON

2013 Chrysler 200

158,219 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chrysler 200

Limited

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1701716005
  2. 1701716005
  3. 1701716005
  4. 1701716005
  5. 1701716005
  6. 1701716005
  7. 1701716005
  8. 1701716005
  9. 1701716005
  10. 1701716005
  11. 1701716005
  12. 1701716005
  13. 1701716005
  14. 1701716005
  15. 1701716005
  16. 1701716005
  17. 1701716005
  18. 1701716005
  19. 1701716005
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
158,219KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1C3CCBCG1DN555223

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red/Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,219 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Troy's Toys

Used 2014 RAM 1500 SLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2014 RAM 1500 SLT 104,291 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Guelph, ON
2011 RAM 1500 ST 171,452 KM SOLD + tax & lic
Used 2015 Haulmark Trailers THDLX85x22WT3 for sale in Guelph, ON
2015 Haulmark Trailers THDLX85x22WT3 0 KM $43,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2013 Chrysler 200