Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Avenger

149,092 KM

Details Description

$10,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

Eknors Auto

519-767-9555

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Avenger

2013 Dodge Avenger

Base Certified!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Avenger

Base Certified!

Location

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

519-767-9555

  1. 9202081
  2. 9202081
  3. 9202081
  4. 9202081
  5. 9202081
  6. 9202081
  7. 9202081
  8. 9202081
  9. 9202081
  10. 9202081
  11. 9202081
  12. 9202081
  13. 9202081
  14. 9202081
  15. 9202081
  16. 9202081
  17. 9202081
  18. 9202081
  19. 9202081
  20. 9202081
  21. 9202081
  22. 9202081
  23. 9202081
  24. 9202081
  25. 9202081
Contact Seller

$10,997

+ taxes & licensing

149,092KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9202081
  • Stock #: 1501
  • VIN: 1C3CDZAB0DN587187

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1501
  • Mileage 149,092 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a fuel efficient and low cost of ownership?   


Look no further.  2013 Dodge Avenger FWD.  All your basics - power windows/locks/mirrors, Cruise control, A/C, alloy wheels, a nice tan interior, and more.


An inexpensive car (financing even available!) to own and operate it would be a great first car for a young driver or a nice secondary car for the commuter in the family.


 Come in for a free test drive today!

New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph

Why Buy from Eknors Auto?  Here are 5 Great Reasons:

1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!

2. Free oil changes for a year!*

3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle

4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.

5. We are a full service dealership! 

 We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!

We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well! 

Warranties available!

Best Rust Protection in the industry available!

FINANCING AVAILABLE!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!

**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**



Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines  and Southern Ontario.

*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.


Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Eknors Auto

2009 Chevrolet Subur...
 154,808 KM
$14,997 + tax & lic
2011 Dodge Avenger M...
 195,969 KM
$6,997 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Escape XLT...
 107,247 KM
$11,997 + tax & lic

Email Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

Eknors Auto

1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7

Call Dealer

519-767-XXXX

(click to show)

519-767-9555

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory