2013 Dodge Avenger
Base Certified!
Location
Eknors Auto
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
519-767-9555
$10,997
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9202081
- Stock #: 1501
- VIN: 1C3CDZAB0DN587187
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 149,092 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a fuel efficient and low cost of ownership?
Look no further. 2013 Dodge Avenger FWD. All your basics - power windows/locks/mirrors, Cruise control, A/C, alloy wheels, a nice tan interior, and more.
An inexpensive car (financing even available!) to own and operate it would be a great first car for a young driver or a nice secondary car for the commuter in the family.
Come in for a free test drive today!
New Car Service at Used Car Prices, Come by Eknors Automobile Today! Located at 1 Malcolm Rd in Guelph
Why Buy from Eknors Auto? Here are 5 Great Reasons:
1. All of our cars are Fully Certified!
2. Free oil changes for a year!*
3. Full CarFax History Report with Every Vehicle
4. No hidden fee's or admin fee's.
5. We are a full service dealership!
We offer easy cash sales, great financing options, rust protection, full shop services and detailing - we ensure your car is ready to go and in tip top condition when you pick it up - and after the sale!
We welcome you to come check us out and see why Eknors Auto can help you not only into a gently used car - but into the Eknors Family as well!
Warranties available!
Best Rust Protection in the industry available!
FINANCING AVAILABLE!
WE WANT YOUR TRADE INS! ALWAYS top dollar Trade in Value!
**We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional**
Proudly Serving: Guelph, Cambridge, Kitchener, Waterloo, Fergus, Hamilton, Milton, Mississauga, Toronto, London, Windsor, Woodstock, Elmira, Burlington, Georgetown, Brampton, Oakville, Stratford, Brantford, Barrie, Owen Sound, St Catherines and Southern Ontario.
*Limitations apply, see dealer for details.
