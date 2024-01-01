Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <a href=http://www.4x4autosales.ca><span style=text-decoration: underline;>2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT</span> </a>edition.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>7 Passenger</strong> seating with mid row <strong>captains chairs.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Only <strong>156,000</strong> well maintained <strong>kms! No Rust</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Loaded Including <strong>Power Mid Row Windows, DVD player, Rear Heat</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Rear Camera, Bluetooth,</strong> Steering wheel audio controls, Aluminum Wheels </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Super Clean inside, outside, and underneath</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $10,888 + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST.</span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4autosales.ca><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em></a> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><a href=http://www.4x4autosales.ca><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca</strong></span></a> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

SXT

SXT

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG1DR672854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Charcoal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

 

Very Clean 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT edition.

7 Passenger seating with mid row captains chairs.

Only 156,000 well maintained kms! No Rust

Loaded Including Power Mid Row Windows, DVD player, Rear Heat

Rear Camera, Bluetooth, Steering wheel audio controls, Aluminum Wheels 

Super Clean inside, outside, and underneath

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $10,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
DVD / Entertainment
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Quads / Captains
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

