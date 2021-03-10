Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

165,238 KM

Make it Yours
Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Certified

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,238KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6819530
  • Stock #: 1022
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR543292

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 165,238 KM

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre Owned Vehicles.

-Specializing in your $5,000 to $10,000 Vehicle Range.

-This vehicle is sold certified.

-CarFax report available for all vehicles.

-Certified vehicles eligible for up to 3 year warranty (some conditions apply).

**Prices do not include sales tax & licensing.**

-Financing options available! (See store for details)

-Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit, No Problem.

Visit us online at www.murraysgarage.ca


*SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*


Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Text 519-830-SALE(7253)
