Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

170,329 KM

Details Description Features

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Troy's Toys

519-821-9020

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT

Location

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

519-821-9020

  1. 1676406272
  2. 1676406272
  3. 1676406272
  4. 1676406121
  5. 1676406272
  6. 1676406272
  7. 1676406273
  8. 1676406273
  9. 1676406273
  10. 1676406273
  11. 1676406273
  12. 1676406272
  13. 1676406274
  14. 1676406274
  15. 1676406274
  16. 1676406124
  17. 1676406274
  18. 1676406274
  19. 1676406273
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
170,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9618169
  • Stock #: C0884
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG6DR500884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # C0884
  • Mileage 170,329 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Troys Toys: Guelphs Largest Indoor Showroom -Over 150 pre-owned vehicles and new cargo trailers in stock - All vehicles are certified unless stated AS IS - CarProof reports available for ALL vehicles - Certified vehicles eligible for 3mo. 3yr. warranty (some conditions apply) **Prices do not include sales tax and licensing** Visit us online at www.troystoys.net - Certified Canadian Trailer Company Dealer - - Custom built or stock product available - 3 year manufacturers warranty **Prices do not include sales tax and registration** View the products online at www.canadiantrailercompany.net Financing options available!(see store for details) - Good Credit, Bad Credit, No Credit *SEE STORE FOR DETAILS*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Troy's Toys

2013 Dodge Grand Car...
 170,329 KM
$11,495 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 Progres...
 184,545 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 117,824 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Troy's Toys

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Troy's Toys

Troy's Toys

53 Victoria Rd S, Guelph, ON N1E 5P7

Call Dealer

519-821-XXXX

(click to show)

519-821-9020

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory