2013 Dodge Journey

98,621 KM

Details Description Features

$11,064

+ tax & licensing
Wellington Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

1-866-904-1973

Crew

Location

935 Woodlawn Rd West, Guelph, ON N1K 1B7

98,621KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6447504
  • Stock #: 20-600A

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Copper Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 98,621 KM

Vehicle Description

Special Purpose, FWD 4dr Crew, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Front Wheel Drive
Engine Immobilizer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Privacy Glass
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Multi-Zone A/C
Leather Steering Wheel
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkSense rear park assist system ParkView rear backup camera
COPPER PEARL
Requires Subscription
19" X 7.0" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: touring suspension (STD)
28L CREW CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 19" x 7.0" painted aluminum wheels P225/55R19 BSW touring tires 1-year SiriusXM radio service auto temp control air cond w/dual zone control adjustable roof ...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

