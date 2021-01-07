2013 Dodge Journey

Vehicle Features

Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Fog Lamps Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Universal Garage Door Opener Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Seating Bucket Seats Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Luggage Rack Aluminum Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Tires - Front Performance Tires - Rear Performance Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Engine Immobilizer Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Windows Rear Defrost Privacy Glass Comfort Climate Control Heated Steering Wheel A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Cargo shade Multi-Zone A/C Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Additional Features Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Knee Air Bag 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD) 3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD) BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: ParkSense rear park assist system ParkView rear backup camera COPPER PEARL Requires Subscription 19" X 7.0" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: touring suspension (STD) 28L CREW CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 19" x 7.0" painted aluminum wheels P225/55R19 BSW touring tires 1-year SiriusXM radio service auto temp control air cond w/dual zone control adjustable roof ...

