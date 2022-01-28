Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

0 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Riverside Auto Sales

519-822-2227

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

SE

Location

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

519-822-2227

  1. 8240994
  2. 8240994
  3. 8240994
  4. 8240994
  5. 8240994
  6. 8240994
  7. 8240994
  8. 8240994
  9. 8240994
  10. 8240994
  11. 8240994
  12. 8240994
  13. 8240994
  14. 8240994
  15. 8240994
  16. 8240994
  17. 8240994
  18. 8240994
  19. 8240994
  20. 8240994
  21. 8240994
  22. 8240994
  23. 8240994
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8240994
  • Stock #: 721708
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB2DT721708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 721708
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Features

"

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Riverside Auto Sales

2013 Dodge Journey SE
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Chrysler Pacifi...
 131,305 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Ford Fusion SE
 113,685 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

Riverside Auto Sales

600 Elmira Rd North, Guelph, ON N1K 1C5

Call Dealer

519-822-XXXX

(click to show)

519-822-2227

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory