2013 Dodge Journey
Crew
282,593KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9373624
- Stock #: 22-734A
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 282,593 KM
Vehicle Description
Special Purpose, FWD 4dr Crew, 6-Speed Automatic, Gas/Ethanol V6 3.6L/220
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front Performance
Tires - Rear Performance
Temporary spare tire
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl
Pwr express open/close sunroof
Knee Air Bag
6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION (STD)
3.6L V6 VVT ENGINE (STD)
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH LOW-BACK FRONT BUCKET SEAT
UCONNECT VOICE COMMAND W/BLUETOOTH -inc: auto-dimming rearview mirror w/microphone
TRAILER TOW PREP GROUP -inc: Engine Oil Cooler Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring
(6) premium speakers w/subwoofer
FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP -inc: 2nd row 40/60 split tilt & slide seat 3rd row 50/50 fold/reclining seat auto air cond w/3-zone control easy entry seat system rear air cond w/heater
Requires Subscription
19" X 7.0" PAINTED ALUMINUM WHEELS -inc: touring suspension (STD)
28L CREW CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.6L V6 engine 6-speed auto trans 19" x 7.0" painted aluminum wheels P225/55R19 BSW touring tires 1-year SiriusXM radio service auto temp control air cond w/dual zone control adjustable roof ...
NAVIGATION & SOUND GROUP I -inc: 368-watt amplifier (6) premium speakers w/subwoofer 8.4" touch screen display Garmin navigation system ParkSense rear park assist system ParkView rear backup camera portable rechargeable trouble light electrochr...
