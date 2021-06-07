Menu
2013 Ford Edge

155,173 KM

Details Description Features

$13,295

+ tax & licensing
$13,295

+ taxes & licensing

Murray's Garage

519-265-4418

2013 Ford Edge

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

2013 Ford Edge

SEL

Location

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-4418

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,295

+ taxes & licensing

155,173KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7328483
  • Stock #: 1084
  • VIN: 2FMDK4JC5DBB31520

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,173 KM

Vehicle Description

 

Murray's Garage: Guelphs Best Pre-Owned Vehicles.

 

Dealer Certified Pre-Owned. Included In Advertised Price.

 

***CLEAN CARFAX***

 

This 2013 Ford Edge SEL AWD comes with a  3.5 L 6 cylinder engine powering this Automatic transmission. USB Port, Air Conditioning, Bluetooth, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Radio Controls, Power Windows, Power Locks, Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Sunroof, Back up Camera, Navigation and MORE!!

Stop By Today at Murray's Garage, 761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2, or call/text 519-830-SALE(7253) to book your test drive!

50+ vehicles in stock, with access to over 1000+ thru our different dealer partners! With that said, if we don't have the vehicle you want, we WILL find it.

HASSLE-FREE, NO-HAGGLE PRICING!

FINANCING! - Better than BIG franchise dealerships! Zero Down Available. Stefan will secure the best possible rate for you! He is your financing broker, let him do all the leg work on your behalf! Click the FINANCING button to get started or drop in today!

BAD CREDIT APPROVED HERE! - You don't need perfect credit to get the vehicle of your choice at Murray's Garage! Stefan will get you approved for the vehicle you want while rebuilding your credit!

WE WANT YOUR TRADE, EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY ONE OF OURS! - Hassle-free top dollar trade-in values!

HISTORY: Free Carfax report included.

EXTENDED WARRANTY: Available

FULL SAFETY: Full safety inspection exceeding industry standards including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery.

CASH PRICES SHOWN: Excluding HST and Licensing Fees.

 

TEXT FRIENDLY: 519-830-SALE(7253).



*We have made every reasonable attempt to ensure options are correct but please verify with your sales professional*

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Available
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Bluetooth Connection

Email Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

Murray's Garage

761 Woolwich St, Guelph, ON N1H 3Z2

519-265-XXXX

519-265-4418

