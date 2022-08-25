2013 Ford Edge

$17,995 + taxes & licensing 1 1 9 , 4 9 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9005710

9005710 Stock #: 1443

1443 VIN: 2FMDK4JC4DBC18941

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 119,497 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Child Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Windows Rear Defrost Comfort Dual Climate Control Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Seating Dual Power Seats Additional Features AWD Heated Side Mirrors Driver Side Airbag Vehicle Stability Management VSM Smart / Active Cornering Headlights Theft Deterrent/Alarm Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Assisted Braking Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Remote / Keyless Entry Air Conditioning A/C Lumbar Seat Adjustment Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.