2013 Ford Escape

104,983 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

SEL LOW KM'S LOADED LIKE NEW

2013 Ford Escape

SEL LOW KM'S LOADED LIKE NEW

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

104,983KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 8591768
  • Stock #: 5546
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H92DUD59420

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 104,983 KM

Vehicle Description

SEL TRIM PACKAGE. LOW KM'S. LIKE NEW. 4X4. 2.0 LITRE 4 CYLINDER. AUTO. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. REVERSE SENSORS. FACTORY NAVIGATION, REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. RAIN GUARDS. WEATHER TECH MATS AND SO MUCH MORE. WELL MAINTAINED. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW WHEN IT ARRIVES HERE AT OUR DEALERSHIP.  CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

