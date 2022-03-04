$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
SEL LOW KM'S LOADED LIKE NEW
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 8591768
- Stock #: 5546
- VIN: 1FMCU9H92DUD59420
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,983 KM
Vehicle Description
SEL TRIM PACKAGE. LOW KM'S. LIKE NEW. 4X4. 2.0 LITRE 4 CYLINDER. AUTO. PANORAMIC SUNROOF. LEATHER. HEATED SEATS. REVERSE SENSORS. FACTORY NAVIGATION, REMOTE START. POWER REAR HATCH. RAIN GUARDS. WEATHER TECH MATS AND SO MUCH MORE. WELL MAINTAINED. WE INCLUDE PROPER SAFETY, SERVICE AND DETAIL. MORE PICTURES TO FOLLOW WHEN IT ARRIVES HERE AT OUR DEALERSHIP. CALL TODAY FOR MORE DETAILS OR TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE.
