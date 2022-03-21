$13,995+ tax & licensing
Linwood Auto Sales
1-855-799-2907
2013 Ford Escape
FWD 4dr SE
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
129,728KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8940403
- Stock #: 5595
- VIN: 1FMCU0GX7DUB10929
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 129,728 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before August 20, 2022. Economical and reliable. Accident free. Big screen. Just a great vehicle. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Call, email or text for more details. 1-866-635-2828 www.linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6100
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
