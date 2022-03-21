Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

129,728 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

129,728KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8940403
  • Stock #: 5595
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX7DUB10929

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 129,728 KM

Vehicle Description

Coming soon. ETA on or before August 20, 2022. Economical and reliable. Accident free. Big screen. Just a great vehicle. We include proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Call, email or text for more details. 1-866-635-2828  www.linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6100

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Linwood Auto Sales

2005 Honda Civic 4dr...
 253,316 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape FWD...
 129,728 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Versa 5d...
 92,995 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Email Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

Call Dealer

1-855-799-XXXX

(click to show)

1-855-799-2907

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory