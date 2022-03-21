$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
1-855-799-2907
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Linwood Auto Sales
239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2
1-855-799-2907
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8972644
- Stock #: 5603
- VIN: 1FMCU9G92DUA19377
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 103,731 KM
Vehicle Description
Coming soon. ETA on or before August 31, 2022. Like new. Low km's. 4 wheel drive. Leather. Heated seats. Reverse camera and so much more. Economical, reliable and affordable. Equipped with the optional 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. A true pleasure to own and drive. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828 Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca Text: 519-841-6200
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.