2013 Ford Escape

103,731 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Linwood Auto Sales

1-855-799-2907

2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

2013 Ford Escape

4WD 4dr SE

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,731KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8972644
  Stock #: 5603
  VIN: 1FMCU9G92DUA19377

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,731 KM

Coming soon. ETA on or before August 31, 2022. Like new. Low km's. 4 wheel drive. Leather. Heated seats. Reverse camera and so much more. Economical, reliable and affordable. Equipped with the optional 2.0 litre 4 cylinder. Automatic. A true pleasure to own and drive. We include a proper safety, oil change, detailing and free Carproof History Report. Call, email or text for more information and availability. 1-866-635-2828  Email: contact@linwoodauto.ca  Text: 519-841-6200

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Linwood Auto Sales

Linwood Auto Sales

239 Edinburgh Rd N, Guelph, ON N1H 5S2

1-855-799-2907

