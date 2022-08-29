$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
XLT 4WD
Location
1 Malcolm Rd, Guelph, ON N1K 1A7
172,368KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9034639
- Stock #: 1438
- VIN: 1FM5K8D85DGA05671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1438
- Mileage 172,368 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Windows
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Rear Defrost
Telescopic Steering Wheel
AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
