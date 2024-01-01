Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call or Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your Test Drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2013 FORD F-150 </span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>XL LONG BOX</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Regular Cab, Rear wheel drive.</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>3.7L V6</strong>,</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Only <strong>115,000</strong></span> well maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>1 OWNER</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>AC, Box Liner, </p><p style=text-align: center;> Factory Tow Package</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Upgraded Aluminum Wheels </strong>on Like New Tires!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>8.0 foot long Box,</strong> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Ready for work or personal use, great on gas and easy to drive!</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;>SALE PRICED $13,888, + </span><span style=font-size: 10pt;><span style=text-decoration: underline;>HST</span> & LICENSE PLATES,</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>FINANCING AVAILABLE</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 </strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2013 Ford F-150

115,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145" XL

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford F-150

2WD Reg Cab 145" XL

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

  1. 1706572426
  2. 1706572435
  3. 1706572450
  4. 1706572458
  5. 1706572465
  6. 1706572472
  7. 1706572480
  8. 1706572487
  9. 1706572492
  10. 1706572498
  11. 1706572505
  12. 1706572511
  13. 1706572517
  14. 1706572523
  15. 1706572530
  16. 1706572536
  17. 1706572540
  18. 1706572545
  19. 1706572550
  20. 1706572557
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
115,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTMF1CM0DKG14111

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 115,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call or Text 519-502-8169

OR 519-830-0895 to Book your Test Drive.

 

Very Clean 2013 FORD F-150

XL LONG BOX

Regular Cab, Rear wheel drive.

3.7L V6,

Only 115,000 well maintained kms!

1 OWNER

 Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.

AC, Box Liner, 

 Factory Tow Package

Upgraded Aluminum Wheels on Like New Tires!

8.0 foot long Box, 

Ready for work or personal use, great on gas and easy to drive!

 

Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

 

SALE PRICED $13,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

FINANCING AVAILABLE

INCLUDES SAFETY

30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

 

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report

 

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895

or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

 

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

 

www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Controls

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales

Used 2010 Hyundai Accent SPORT for sale in Guelph, ON
2010 Hyundai Accent SPORT 136,000 KM $5,888 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Guelph, ON
2016 Ford F-150 XLT 199,000 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

Call Dealer

519-830-XXXX

(click to show)

519-830-0895

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

Contact Seller
2013 Ford F-150