$13,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
2WD Reg Cab 145" XL
2013 Ford F-150
2WD Reg Cab 145" XL
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$13,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 3
- Mileage 115,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call or Text 519-502-8169
OR 519-830-0895 to Book your Test Drive.
Very Clean 2013 FORD F-150
XL LONG BOX
Regular Cab, Rear wheel drive.
3.7L V6,
Only 115,000 well maintained kms!
1 OWNER
Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.
AC, Box Liner,
Factory Tow Package
Upgraded Aluminum Wheels on Like New Tires!
8.0 foot long Box,
Ready for work or personal use, great on gas and easy to drive!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $13,888, + HST & LICENSE PLATES,
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
FINANCING AVAILABLE
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA - For more Pictures and FREE Carfax history report
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895
or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Exterior
Warranty
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895