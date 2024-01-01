Menu
<p style=text-align: center;><strong style=font-size: 18.6667px;>Please Call OR Text <span style=text-decoration: underline;>519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895</span> to Book your test drive.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Very Clean<strong> <span style=text-decoration: underline;>2013 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>Crew Cab, 4x4, With the 6.5ft BOX!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>5.0L Coyote V8</strong>, </span>Only <strong>183,000</strong> dealer maintained <strong>kms!</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Clean Carfax Vehicle history report with <span style=text-decoration: underline;>NO Accidents ort Claims</span></strong></p><p style=text-align: center;>Finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.</p><p style=text-align: center;>Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...</p><p style=text-align: center;> Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Tow Package,</strong> Privacy Glass, <strong>Bluetooth</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>20 Gun Metal Alloy </strong>Wheels, Bed Liner</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>6.5 foot Box,</strong> very well maintained truck inside and out!</p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>Completely Certified and Ready to Go</strong><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong> With New Brakes All Around!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>SALE PRICED $17,888, + <span style=font-size: 10pt;>HST </span></strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>INCLUDES SAFETY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>30 DAY WARRANTY</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL </strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><strong>COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.</strong></p><p style=text-align: center;><em><strong>WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA</strong></em> </p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline; font-size: 14pt;><strong>Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.</strong></span></p><p style=text-align: center;>Visit us today at <strong>599 York Rd, Guelph</strong> - Right next door to Esso.</p><p style=text-align: center;><span style=text-decoration: underline;><strong>www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca</strong></span> - TRUCKIN AWESOME!</p>

2013 Ford F-150

183,000 KM

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
VIN 1FTFW1EF0DFC96121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-XXXX

519-830-0895

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2013 Ford F-150