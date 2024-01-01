$17,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT XTR
2013 Ford F-150
XLT XTR
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Very Clean 2013 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR
Crew Cab, 4x4, With the 6.5ft BOX!
5.0L Coyote V8, Only 183,000 dealer maintained kms!
Clean Carfax Vehicle history report with NO Accidents ort Claims
Finished in Metallic Silver on Charcoal Cloth seats.
Chrome Bumpers, trim, door handles and more...
Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth
20" Gun Metal Alloy Wheels, Bed Liner
6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go With New Brakes All Around!
SALE PRICED $17,888, + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 4x4 Auto Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email 4x4 Auto Sales
4x4 Auto Sales
Call Dealer
519-830-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
519-830-0895