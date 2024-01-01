$17,888+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
XLT XTR
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$17,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Super Clean 2013 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR
Crew Cab,4 door, 4x4, With the 6.5ft BOX!
5.0L Coyote V8, Only 183,000 dealer maintained kms!
Clean Carfax Vehicle history report with NO Accidents or Claims
New Brakes ( Rotors And Pads ) all around
New AC compressor, New Ball Joints and Control Arms, Drives Like New!
Loaded inc.. Chrome Package, Running Boards, Box Liner, Power Windows and Locks, with Cruise
Tow Package, Privacy Glass, Bluetooth
20" Gun Metal Alloy Wheels,
6.5 foot Box, very well maintained truck inside and out!
Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $17,888, + HST
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY
30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4 AUTO SALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
519-830-0895