2013 Ford F-150
XTR
2013 Ford F-150
XTR
Location
4x4 Auto Sales
599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3
519-830-0895
Certified
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 174,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.
Ultra Clean 2013 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR
Super Crew, 4x4, With every important option!
5.0L Coyote V8, Only 174,000 very well maintained kms!
NO ACCIDENTS / Clean CarFax Vehicle History Report
Loaded and finished in metallic Black on charcoal cloth Power seats.
Chrome Package including Bumpers, trim, door handles,
Tow Package w factory Trailer brake control
Bluetooth Sync Voice control, Rear Camera and sensors
Chrome 20" Wheels, Chrome Running Boards
5.5 foot Box,
This is the one you were waiting for!
No Rust on the Rockers Cab Corners or Wheel wells or door bottoms
Comes Completely Certified and Ready to Go!
SALE PRICED $18,888 + HST.
NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!
INCLUDES SAFETY + 30 DAY WARRANTY
COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL
COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.
FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE
WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA
Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.
Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.
www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!
519-830-0895