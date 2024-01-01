Menu
Ultra Clean 2013 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR

Super Crew, 4x4, With every important option!

5.0L Coyote V8, Only 174,000 very well maintained kms!

NO ACCIDENTS / Clean CarFax Vehicle History Report

Loaded and finished in metallic Black on charcoal cloth Power seats.

Chrome Package including Bumpers, trim, door handles,

Tow Package w factory Trailer brake control

Bluetooth Sync Voice control, Rear Camera and sensors

Chrome 20" Wheels, Chrome Running Boards

5.5 foot Box, 

This is the one you were waiting for!

No Rust on the Rockers Cab Corners or Wheel wells or door bottoms

Comes Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $18,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY + 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

2013 Ford F-150

174,000 KM

$18,888

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

XTR

2013 Ford F-150

XTR

Location

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
174,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTFW1EF9DFA70577

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 174,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Please Call OR Text 519-502-8169 OR 519-830-0895 to Book your test drive.

Ultra Clean 2013 FORD F-150 XLT / XTR

Super Crew, 4x4, With every important option!

5.0L Coyote V8, Only 174,000 very well maintained kms!

NO ACCIDENTS / Clean CarFax Vehicle History Report

Loaded and finished in metallic Black on charcoal cloth Power seats.

Chrome Package including Bumpers, trim, door handles,

Tow Package w factory Trailer brake control

Bluetooth Sync Voice control, Rear Camera and sensors

Chrome 20" Wheels, Chrome Running Boards

5.5 foot Box,

This is the one you were waiting for!

No Rust on the Rockers Cab Corners or Wheel wells or door bottoms

Comes Completely Certified and Ready to Go!

SALE PRICED $18,888 + HST.

NO HIDDEN FEES OR CHARGES!

INCLUDES SAFETY + 30 DAY WARRANTY

COMPLETE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAIL 

COMPLIMENTARY CARFAX HISTORY REPORT.

FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE

WWW.4X4AUTOSALES.CA

Please Call/Text 519-830-0895 or 519-502-8169 to Book your test drive.

Visit us today at 599 York Rd, Guelph - Right next door to Esso.

www.4x4AUTOSALES.ca - TRUCKIN AWESOME!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Lumbar Support
Rearview Camera

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Email 4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

4x4 Auto Sales

599 York Rd, Guelph, ON N1E 3J3

519-830-0895

$18,888

+ taxes & licensing

4x4 Auto Sales

519-830-0895

2013 Ford F-150